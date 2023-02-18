Council cash for strategic events and festivals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Funding to support popular cultural events and festivals including Mull of Kintyre Music and Arts Festival and Cowal Highland Gathering has been approved by Argyll and Bute Council’s policy and resources committee.

A total of 11 events across the arts, culture and sport will receive support of more than £80,000 from round five of the council’s Strategic Events and Festivals Fund (SEF).

The full list of events being supported includes: Argyll Food Festival, Bute Noir, Helensburgh Festive Lighting Charitable Trust, Highlands and Islands Music and Dance Festival, Jura Music Festival, Sea Change, Sound of Gigha, Mull of Kintyre Music and Arts Festival, Tiree Wave Classic, Cowal Highland Gathering and West Highland Yachting Week.

“The events sector makes a significant contribution to Argyll and Bute’s economy and to local communities across the region,” said Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for strategic development.

“It also plays a key role in helping attract both national and international visitors to the area.

“The importance of events and festivals can be seen from the fact that, prior to the pandemic, the estimated economic impact to the area was around £7.5 million.

“The sector is continuing to rebuild following the pandemic and it’s great to see so many well-established and highly popular events taking place again in the coming year thanks to support from the fund.”