Thought for the Week, February 17 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Their marriage was struggling, so wisely they went for counselling.

“I don’t understand,” he said in frustration. “I have given her everything she could want – a home, a car, holidays, clothes.”

“All that is true,” she replied quietly. “But you haven’t given me yourself.”

Next week sees the start of the run-up to one of the most important dates in the Christian calendar – Good Friday. It may not have the razzmatazz of Christmas, but Good Friday recalls the historical events of Jesus’ physical death, the climax of God’s plan to restore the broken relationship between himself and us.

God’s restoration plan is way beyond the ability of anyone but God himself. This is why God did not send a created angel, no matter how spectacular that angel was, or give the task to a mere human, no matter how special that human might be.

Instead, God came himself in the real person of Jesus to do what no one else could do.

It was as Jesus died on the cross in our place that God’s giving of himself is seen in its most focused way.

In Jesus’ death, God’s self-giving re-established the friendship between God and us, resulting in us enjoying the gifts which this restored relationship brings – forgiveness for our failure; pardon for our guilt; freedom from our tendency to mess up; peace in our hearts; a sure hope of heaven when we die; and a renewed sense of purpose in this life.

When Isaac Watts grasped that God had not held himself back from us, he wrote: “Love so amazing, so divine demands my soul, my life, my all!”

Is that how you respond to God’s self-giving?

Dr Rodger M Crooks, Free Church of Scotland (Lochgilphead and Tarbert).