Society hears story of tenth duke

Inveraray History Society welcomed the castle’s head guide, Kenny Whyte, along last Wednesday evening, to tell the society more about Argyll’s 10th duke.

Widely considered as a reclusive and eccentric duke, he attended Oxford University, had legal training and, along with sister Elspeth, learned Gaelic, played the clarsach, bagpipes and, to some extent, even the French horn.

His adventurous side is obvious from bicycle tours he made through Wales and Ireland, to discover the origins of St Munn, and a Brittany tour to investigate the origin of the House of Stuart and early Christian sites.

His grandfather, the 8th Duke, had 12 children and three wives, the second wife being responsible for the building of the Episcopal Church in the town.

As his oldest son, the 9th Duke, and Princess Louise had no heir, his nephew, Niall Diarmid Campbell, would have realised at a young age that he would be the next Duke, and took the title in 1914.

From Kenny’s wide knowledge of the Dukes of Argyll, members and guests learned about Duke Niall’s family history and lineage and how much his parents influenced his life.

His mother, Janey Callander from Craigforth and Ardkinglas, enjoyed the theatre, producing plays and playing the bagpipes.

She had a particular interest in stories about fairies and mythical beings, not uncommon amongst Highlanders at that time, and imparted those beliefs to her children.

Andrew Lang, the famous writer of children’s fairy stories, also played an influential part in that side of their lives.

In 1934, amidst much controversy, Duke Niall’s determination to build the Bell Tower was such that he was seen to become personally involved in the actual building process.

When World War II started in 1939, large parts of Argyll’s land were requisitioned for the war effort and, within a matter of weeks, the area was turned into a huge military training camp to prepare for various battles, the most famous being the D-Day landings. The Maltmans Hospital was also taken over.

Contrary to public opinion, Duke Niall did not hide away in the castle during those years and was responsible for conducting tours of large groups around the castle.

One day, in 1949, Duke Niall lost the power of his legs, he collapsed and died soon after on August 20 that year, having never married.

