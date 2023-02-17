Lochgilphead library’s new spot
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Lochgilphead’s public library is penning another chapter for itself after opening in a new location in the town.
Part of the LiveArgyll network, the activity-based arm of Argyll and Bute Council, the town’s library is now located at the Lochgilphead Community Education Centre on Manse Brae.
The new facility provides wheelchair access and has family-friendly facilities for bookbugs such as baby-changing facilities and wheelchair accessible toilets, as well as eight computers for free public use and free internet access to LiveArgyll members.
The library also puts on family-oriented fun with its bookbug sessions, suitable for youngsters up to five years old.
The library will be open on Wednesdays from 1pm – 6pm and Fridays from 10am – 5pm.