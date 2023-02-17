Letters, February 17 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Resources combine to cover piping

With regard to your news story on February 3 on piping coverage on the BBC:

BBC Scotland is in a position where a fixed licence fee means we have to look carefully at how we spend the budget we have in the most effective way to ensure value for all our audiences.

We currently produce two separate piping shows across BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal.

We are looking to combine our resources for these shows, to produce a more cost effective offering. There will still be a piping programme on Radio Scotland, in its normal slot on a Saturday evening. We will also continue to provide comprehensive TV coverage of the World Pipe Band Championships and in addition we are looking at other ways we can cover the stories of the piping communities, the music and culture, on our linear schedules and digital platforms.

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning, BBC Scotland, Pacific Quay, Glasgow

Mary’s Meals continues to help Aleppo

Until now, Aleppo has been known, mostly, as a city devastated by the war in Syria.

But now the world’s media is reporting a new horror there as one heart-breaking story after another emerges from the rubble in the aftermath of earthquakes that have shattered this whole region.

Children have been eating Mary’s Meals at schools in Aleppo since 2017.

These nutritious meals – prepared and served by local volunteers with support from our trusted partner, Dorcas – were helping to make their young lives better.

Now, the earthquake has ripped everything apart and the streets around their schools are filled with debris, the cries of people grieving, and those with no refuge from the bitter winter weather.

Despite this, the work of Mary’s Meals goes on.

We are feeding thousands of hungry people – not just the children who used to eat our meals during lunch break but many others in desperate need of food.

With your support, we can keep reaching people in Aleppo with life-saving food aid. Please visit marysmeals.org.uk/syria to give what you can – no donation is too small.

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder, Mary’s Meals

Deposit scheme’s “crippling costs”

The SNP-Green Government’s Deposit Return Scheme is due to be introduced in months, yet is still not fit for purpose.

It will leave businesses with crippling costs for operating in Scotland.

The minister responsible for this scheme, Lorna Slater, failed to speak with any experts from countries that already operate similar programmes, saying that it would not be relevant to learn from their experiences, when pressing ahead with these plans.

The SNP and the Greens need to pause their plans and ensure alignment with the rest of the UK to reduce costs and complexity for businesses.

Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands councillor