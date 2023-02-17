Leader – February 17 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Active travel route options linking Lochgilphead to the Crinan Canal are being put to the public.

It is part of an attempt to get people walking, cycling and wheeling locally, with more freedom and continuity than ever before.

Councillor Dougie Philand hinted at potential further benefits for people and businesses in and around Lochgilphead, socially and economically.

While the discussion around the proposals is gathering momentum, the pros and cons, and potential ‘winners’ and perceived ‘losers’ in any redevelopment, are part of that.

It is still hard to convince everyone that a cycle-friendly culture is in the wider society’s interest, as has been proven abroad.

Britain lags markedly behind Continental Europe when it comes to a bike-friendly mindset, this despite centuries of cycling tradition, ranging from Tour de France legends to bespoke British-made bikes (the cumbersome penny farthing amongst them).

Visit Rotterdam or Copenhagen and you will find spaghetti junctions of vehicle-free, active travel paths.

There will inevitably be a weighing up of “nice to do” and “able to do” when a route is chosen, but whichever emerges, it will surely be a good thing for people who live, work and study in the area.