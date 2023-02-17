FROM OUR FILES – Friday February 17, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, February 15, 2013

New chemotherapy unit for Mid Argyll Hospital

Mid Argyll fundraisers will see their charity cash put to good use this year as a new

unit dedicated to delivering chemotherapy is built at Mid Argyll Community Hospital.

Community groups, charities and athletes have spent years raising cash to help fund a

chemotherapy unit and the Advertiser can reveal their money will be used to buy

equipment and furnishings, ensuring a patient’s time in hospital is as comfortable as

possible.

The three-bed unit will have its own entrance at the hospital and feature a treatment

room, fully adapted en-suite shower room and lounge and will be serviced by

dedicated chemotherapy nurses.

Housed just outside the Glenary ward, the unit will also have relatives’ room and

accommodation, allowing families of patients receiving palliative care to stay nearby.

Fee Corner, who ran the crane and Puffer 8.5 and Inveraray Jailbreak whilst receiving

chemotherapy and completed the Mid Argyll triathlon just weeks after ending a

course of radiotherapy, raised £1,702 for the service.

Speaking to The Advertiser on Monday Fee said: “I am delighted that the money

raised both locally and from friends and family all around the world is being spent to

make life easier for people at a time when being close to the comfort of home and the

support of family and friends is so very vital.

“The creation of a local hub of care will make all the difference to supporting people through this phase of their treatment.”

The new unit will be funded by Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity’s development manager for the West of Scotland, Trisha Daniel, said: “The expansion of the unit will mean more people can get chemotherapy in their local area rather than having to travel to the Beatson Hospital, which can be a very long journey for someone who is feeling ill.”

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday February 21 2003

HEADING: Mid Argyll protests against war

Mid Argyll had its very own contingency joining in at last week’s protest against war

on Iraq in Glasgow.

A 53-seater bus left Ardfern with 35 protesters on Saturday morning, picking up one

person in Kilmartin, 16 people in Lochgilphead and one person in Inveraray.

Pam Bevan of Ardfern said she organise the trip because: “I felt very strongly about it.

“I was talking to people who said this whole war business is ridiculous.

“There has to be another way.

She added: “It was a very good day.

“We had fantastic weather. We were fairly near the end of the march; it just went on for miles.

“It was a very cheerful crowd. There were no disturbances.

“There were some good banners and quite a number of children.”

Stephen Hunter of Lochgilphead said: “I think there are real dangers with this war.

“War is never a solution.

“Every attempt must be made to resolve peacefully this very

serious issue.

“It could escalate into a world war.

“Peaceful means have not been resolved.”

Joey MacLardy of Lochgilphead said he was going along just to make a point: “We

want to referendum.”

David Moncrieff of Ardrishaig said: “I was passing Arrochar and the amount of

munitions going out there is really scary.

“There is a problem out there, but there are other ways of dealing with it.”

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, February 18 1983

Labour’s man attacks Argyll housing



Housing in Argyll and Bute is the worst in Strathclyde region, according to Labour’s

Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Argyll.

Mr C McCafferty, speaking in Dunoon, said the Argyll and Bute district had the highest

level of owner-occupied houses but the worst standards with, for example, fewer

houses with baths than anywhere in the region.

He said that Labour’s policy would be to build more and better local authority housing and more private housing, making more money available in associations to extend the excellent work they could do.

He said that under Labour council tenants will be given fair rents with adequate subsidies and people would have greater access to home loans.

“Labour believes that people should have the right to buy, but this must be based on a

realistic choice,” he said.

“We will make money available for improvements for owner occupiers.

“We shall give the private tenants a fair deal with restrictions on rents and power to local authorities to compel private landlords to make improvements.”

Mr McCafferty also describes a level of public transport in Argyll as “an absolute

disgrace”, saying that the money had to be made available to improve communications, rather than abandoning services.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday February 19 1963

Lochgilphead School out of date



Allegations that Lochgilphead Primary school was sorely out of date were made at the

town council meeting last week with councillor Dr AI McCallum urging that action

should be taken now to press for an immediate start to the building of the new school.

“We need a new school and before we know where we are the government could quite

easily introduce a curb on expenditure and then we would have to wait possibly

another five years for the school,” said Dr McCallum.

Dean of Guild MacKellar replied that the county architect was pushing ahead with the

school as fast as his department was able.

“I don’t think we should mince words – we should send a strong letter complaining at

delays,” said Dr McCallum.

The council agreed to register its concern with the appropriate county department.

Freedom From Want campaign opens



Provost D MacBrayne presided over a public meeting in the Institute, Lochgilphead,

to inaugurate the Freedom From Want campaign for Lochgilphead.

“This is an attempt to help the underdeveloped countries throughout the world and

keep them from want,” said the Provost.

“The lowest developed countries are those who are the poorest.

“The object of the scheme is to encourage them to increase their own production.

“The money collected will not be distributed from a general fund at the discretion of a

central pool.

“Each district has its own scheme to look after, and in our case it will be

the breeding of livestock in South Korea.

“We are part of Argyll as a whole, which in its turn has been linked with the other

crofter counties.”

Several suggestions were made with the object of raising the necessary money but

nothing definite was arranged pending a further meeting.

Postal employees praised

Postmen who have ploughed through deep snowdrifts and telephone engineers who

have repaired faults at the tops of poles in biting winds and snow storms over the

weeks of the cold weather have been thanked for their loyal service by the Postmaster

General, Mr Reginald Bevins MP.

In a letter to all head postmasters Mr Bevins says that the people of the country owe a

debt of gratitude to those who have, despite the appalling weather, maintained the

communications so vital to this country.