‘Circle of Hope’ to aid disaster relief

Mid Argyll communities will create a ‘Circle of Hope’ this Sunday, to raise money for aid relief after the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Large parts of the two neighbouring countries were rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake last Monday February 6, causing more than 33,000 deaths in the aftermath of the disaster.

Now a Mid Argyll minister wants to empower the aid effort there, and help fund basic necessities for survivors.

Reverend Dorothy Wallace, of the Lochfyneside Parish, explained: “We were horrified at the events in Türkiye and Syria and wanted to act as soon as possible to raise funds.

“We are holding a Circle of Hope in Inveraray on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

“Our hope is to encircle Inveraray Church, the church in the roundabout, with a circle of 50p, £1 and £2 coins and raise money for the Red Cross Earthquake Appeal.

“It is very much a whole community event, not just in Inveraray but from Furnace and Lochgair, ranging from charity groups to sports and arts clubs and community councils.

“Even some groups who will not be able to attend have given substantial donations which is very kind.

“It has been ecumenical, too, working with the Catholic church in the area to put the Circle of Hope event together.

“All these groups and individuals are getting together to raise funds for folk in desperate need, in a situation that has gotten worse and worse in the days following the earthquake.”

Reverend Wallace explained how the fundraising day will work.

She added: “We have a small amount of money already kindly donated allowing us to start the circle, and everyone will be welcome

“Stewards will be on hand around the church to keep an eye on the fundraiser and of course help to anyone who needs it to put down their coins, which will help complete the circle.”