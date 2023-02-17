Church struck by vandals
Lochgilphead Parish Church was the subject of another act of mindless vandalism after having one of its windows smashed.
The church session clerk said: “Once again, we have to report that the church has been hit with another incident of vandalism.
“One of the side windows has been damaged.
“We believe that this occurred last Thursday night (February 9) so if anyone was seen acting suspiciously around the area of the church, please pass on any information you may have to Lochgilphead Police Station.”
A damaged window at Lochgilphead Parish Church, another example of the mindless vandalism plaguing Lochgilphead in recent months. NO_AA07windowsmashed01
Chards of glass strewn inside the church. NO_AA07windowsmashed02