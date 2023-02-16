Shinty club on 2000-mile journey

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kilmory-Dunadd Shinty Club members are in lockstep in their quest to raise money for a Mid Argyll cause.

The shinty team, which plays at Lochgilphead’s MacRae Park, are aiming to raise a substantial sum of money by covering 2,000 miles in a fortnight, on foot or on two wheels, with the majority of funds raised going to the MS Centre Argyll in Lochgilphead.

The fundraising feat started on Sunday February 12, and will continue through to next Saturday February 25.

Laurene Cameron, vice chairperson of Kilmory-Dunadd, explained: “We want to give back to the community and to this cause as it has given help to so many in the Mid Argyll area, and without recognition of its work – not only for MS sufferers but for others who may need some support from the centre.

“Sixty per cent of funds raised will go to the centre while the remaining 40 per cent will go to club funds.

“I also work at the MS centre (as a wellbeing and development worker) and when I learned the committee had put forward the MS Centre to benefit from future fundraising, I thought it would be fantastic for both groups.”

Laurene explained: “Anyone connected with the club or even who follows the club, whether you go to games or not, can take part; young or old, whether you are a player, committee member, supporter or family member of someone involved or just want to help fundraise.

“We are covering the 2,000 miles by walking, cycling or wheeling.

“The forecast for this weekend isn’t too good but we hope after the 270 miles we completed on Sunday, with 35 people taking part, those doing the challenge will still be keen to brave the weather and get out there.”

“You can record your progress with a fitness app on your watch or phone, or even with a step counter.

“On Strava, the fitness app, we have a QR code which people can feed their data into with their miles covered.

“As well as raising funds, with our supporters taking part as well we think the challenge is a great way to bring the club together.”

Anyone who would like to donate can visit the fundraiser’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kilmorydunadd

Kilmory-Dunadd Camanachd Club members are raising money for the MS Centre Argyll by walking, cycling and wheeling a combined 2000 miles. NO_AA07kilmorydunadd01