Recycled uniform scheme will save money and the planet

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council is working with Oban Baptist Church and others to help save parents’ money and save the planet.

Kintyre Recycling Limited is also already involved in the new scheme that recycle or reuse school uniforms that children have outgrown.

Plans are going ahead to roll it out more in Mid Argyll, North Kintyre, Islay, Mull and Tiree by the end of the summer.

It will also contribute to the council’s goal of becoming a net zero carbon emission organisation by 2045, while allowing every pupil to have access to a uniform.

The Council’s Policy Lead for Climate Change and Environment Services, Councillor Ross Moreland said: “Many items of school clothing contain polyester, which is a petroleum-based material. Manufacturing this clothing in industrial units sends fumes into the atmosphere that damages our climate.

“By reusing uniforms that children have outgrown, it reduces this toxic process and helps to save our planet. It also helps to keep down outgoings for parents at a time when many people are struggling with the cost of living.”

For more information, including how to donate uniforms and get a pre-loved one visit https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/school-uniform-scheme

Caption: Argyll and Bute Council is rolling out a recycling uniform scheme with third sector partners to help save parents’ money

NO_AA33Council01