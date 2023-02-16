Payment will help to warm homes this winter

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MSP Jenni Minto has welcomed the news that around 5,500 households in Argyll and Bute will receive an automatic £50 from the Scottish Government’s new Winter Heating Payment.

The new payment replaces the Cold Weather Payment – a Westminster benefit administered by the DWP – that only paid out when the temperature in Argyll and Bute fell far enough for an extended period.

This meant many areas across Scotland missed out on any help at all from one year to the next because it was just not cold enough for long enough.

In contrast, the new £50 Scottish payment is guaranteed to be paid to every eligible household regardless of what the weather is like.

The SNP Scottish Government recently received the data needed from the DWP to identify everyone in Scotland who is eligible.

That data is now going through a quality assurance process to make sure all payments are paid safely and securely.

And the money will be delivered to eligible households later this month and next.

SNP MSP Jenni Minto said: “This really is a massive improvement for around 5,500 hard-pressed households in Argyll and Bute.

“We have replaced the old Westminster payment – which only paid out when the temperature plunged for a sustained period – with a new Scottish payment that is reliable because it is guaranteed every year and does not depend on the temperature turning Baltic.

“It means those in need will get the much-needed extra cash this month or next without having to shiver away at home while hoping the weather stays cold long enough to trigger a payment.

“Last winter, no cold weather payments were made across whole swathes of the country

“In total, only 11,000 people in the whole of the country received the cash from Westminster.”

*A call has also gone out to households on prepaid gas and electricity meters reminding them to ensure they have redeemed their energy rebate vouchers.

PayPoint sent out hundreds of thousands of vouchers in November under the UK Government’s support scheme – but they are only valid for 90 days.

PayPoint said that across Scotland 79 per cent of customers have so far redeemed their December vouchers, which have a deadline of March 8.

Customers who have not yet redeemed their January vouchers have until April 9.

Advice Direct Scotland wants to make sure that households do not miss out and has urged Scots to: check unopened mail, in case the vouchers have been missed; check with energy suppliers, using contact details found on bills, statements, and official websites; contact energyadvice.scot if there are any difficulties getting through to suppliers or resolving issues.

The team can be contacted on 0808 196 8660 (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm), or through www.energyadvice.scot.