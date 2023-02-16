MSP backs lifesaving CPR campaign to mark Heart Month

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

People across Argyll and Bute are being urged to show their support for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) this Heart Month.

Jenni Minto, MSP for Argyll and Bute, is one of those backing the campaign by encouraging people to help to save and improve the lives of those affected by heart and circulatory diseases.

From learning lifesaving CPR to “Going Red” to supporting ground-breaking research, the BHF hopes to inspire the nation to get involved and join the campaign this February.

Jenni Minto MSP, said: “This is such an important campaign and I’m delighted to support it.

“A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time and knowing what to do in those crucial moments could be the difference between life and death.”

There are around 3,100 cardiac arrests out of hospital in Scotland every year but sadly just one in 10 people survive.

This Heart Month, the BHF is encouraging everyone to learn CPR using its first-of-a-kind tool, RevivR, which helps the public learn this lifesaving skill, free, in just 15 minutes – and all that is needed is a mobile phone and a firm cushion.

RevivR teaches how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gives feedback on chest compressions and outlines the correct steps of defibrillator use, giving anyone the confidence to step in and save a life in the event of the ultimate medical emergency.​

“We need more people to know CPR in our communities and the BHF’s RevivR tool makes it easy,” said Ms Minto.

“It’s free, simple to follow and in 15 minutes you will learn how to become a lifesaver.”

BHF is also encouraging supporters to “Go Red” this Heart Month to help fund ground-breaking research into heart and circulatory diseases, which affect around 700,000 people in Scotland.

David McColgan, head of BHF Scotland, said: “We’re delighted Jenni Minto is backing the BHF’s Heart Month campaign, working together with us to help save and improve more lives from heart and circulatory diseases.

“Our BHF-funded scientists are also working to find the breakthroughs to help those affected by heart and circulatory diseases.

“Over the last 60 years, research has turned ideas that once seemed like ‘science fiction’ into reality.

“By going red and supporting the BHF this Heart Month, you will be helping to fund vital research that makes a real difference and helps to keep families together for longer.”