MAAA hosts ‘world-class’ four

Mid Argyll Arts Association welcomed back the Mid Argyll crowds last Saturday evening for more inspiring music in Ardrishaig Public Hall.

The internationally-renowned Robert Plane and the Gould Piano Trio played in the village as part of a Scotland-wide tour.

A very appreciative and large audience were delighted to experience the skills and techniques of four world-class musicians and be introduced to two lesser known composers.

The Gould Piano Trio consists of pianist Benjamin Frith, violinist Lucy Gould and cellist Richard Lester, and as a group they have been at the forefront of the chamber music scene for 30 years.

Robert Plane, world renowned clarinettist, joins the Gould Trio for this tour.

The opening number was Brahms Piano trio No.3, one of the greatest piano trios in the repertoire composed during a summer holiday in Switzerland in 1886.

Clara Schumann, someone who Brahms would often question about his work, described the second movement as “tender” and “wonderfully poetic” – a very apt description.

Following this was Chamber folk Music for clarinet, violin & piano by Tibor Serly.

This is a work which includes several Hungarian folk songs, shades of Bartok, and some American touches.

For many of the audience this was their introduction to Tibor Serly and to the highly acclaimed clarinettist Robert Plane.

The Piano Trio in A minor by Amy Beach was the opening of the second half.

Beach had a very interesting life and musical career and is one of the most acclaimed American composers.

The opening of the first movement hints at Debussy’s impressionism, with the second movement travelling through many keys and time signatures.

The final movement demonstrates the rhythms of ragtime with challenging writing, particularly for the piano.

This was another fine example of the performers’ closeness, experience and confidence in performing together.

The final performance was of Walter Rabl’s Quartet in E-Flat Major for Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano, Op. 1. – the other unknown composer worth looking into.

This composition won first prize in a competition for young composers in the Vienna Tonkünstlerverein (Musicians’ Society).

It has been described as the next best thing to a full orchestral composition, but this is only performed by a quartet.

As such the audience was treated to this brilliant work by Robert Plane and the Gould Piano Trio and what a performance it was.

If anyone missed it they can purchase the CD or even if at the concert the CD can be enjoyed again (and again and again).

Mid Argyll Arts Association’s next concert is on Sunday, March 12, when it welcomes the Clyde Duo (Flute and Harp) to Lochgilphead Parish Church.

MAAA looks forward to seeing all there.