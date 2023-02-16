Health minister backs defibrillator plea

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Scotland’s cabinet secretary for health has backed Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto’s campaign to scrap the VAT on lifesaving defibrillators.

At the conclusion of a debate in the Scottish Parliament on the need to tackle heart disease and raise awareness of work of the British Heart Foundation, Ms Minto again highlighted her campaign.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf applauded Ms Minto’s work on the issue.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am happy to take this to my UK Government counterpart in health and see what we can do to add our weight to what is a very sensible campaign because the more we can do, and I will certainly explore what more we can do in the Scottish Government, to increase the number of defibs right across the country in communities up and down Scotland can only be to the benefit of everybody.”

The campaign, which has received support from MSPs of all political persuasion in the Scottish Parliament would see the prices of defibrillators reduced dramatically making them far more accessible for community groups across Scotland and the whole of the UK.

Ms Minto said she was grateful for Mr Yousaf’s support and was hopeful that the UK government would reconsider its position on VAT on defibrillators.