Announcements – February 17, 2023

DEATHS

FLEMING – Edward (Teddy), Uphall Station, formerly Campbeltown, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2023. Much loved husband of Jennifer, beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service to which all are welcome will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, on Friday, February 24 at 2 pm. Family flowers only please.

HATTON – Peacefully at home, 1 Bank Park, Lochgilphead, on February 10, 2023, Donald Hatton, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Helen Sinclair, much loved father of Euan and David. Dear brother of Robert (Mackie) and the late Jim, Geordie and Jeanette. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Sadly missed.

MACDONALD – Peacefully in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on February 12, 2023, Hugh MacDonald, in his 71st year, Flat 3, 5 Bellmhor Court, dearly beloved husband of Mairi, loving son of the late Hughie and Flo, much loved son-in-law of Alistair and Elizabeth, loved nephew and cousin. Hugh’s funeral will take place on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 12.30 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.00 pm. travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium avenue and round the cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Hugh along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

MACKINLAY – Suddenly at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 8, 2023, Angus Leslie McIntyre MacKinlay (Ibrox) in his 87th year, Lorne Campbell Court and formerly of John Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Peter and Bella MacKinlay, much loved brother of Margaret and the late Mary, Isobel and Alex and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral service private. The cortège will leave Lorne Campbell Court on Monday, February 20 at 11.30 a.m., travelling down Longrow, Kinloch Road, John Street, the Esplanade and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may pay your last respects to Ibrox along our route.

MUIR – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on February 10, 2023, Arthur Muir, aged 83 years, 32b Barochan Place, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth, loving brother of Elsie, Margaret and the late Jean and a loving partner of Marjorie. Arthur’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Highland Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 p.m., travelling along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Arthur along our route. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Robert Black Memorial Helipad and the British Heart Foundation.

POLLARD – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on February 6, 2023, Margaret Pollard née Stott, in her 89th year, 25 Smith Drive, Campbeltown, loving partner of John Graham, sister and friend to many. A prim and proper lady who will be sadly missed. Cremation private.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ARMOUR – J Dugald M (Dougie). Fiona would like to thank everyone for the flowers, cards and baking that she received on the sad loss of Dougie. They were very much appreciated. Thanking the Blair family for their care and compassion. A life lived with determination and courage.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of our daughter and sister Sharon Fiona, who sadly passed away on February 12, 1993.

Think of you and miss you every day love always.

– Mum, dad, sister and brothers.

CAMPBELL – Bunty, passed away February 14, 2009.

Sadly missed but not forgotten.

– Ivor, Shauna, Robert and great-grandchildren.

SARGENT – Treasured memories of a dearly loved dad and papa, Roger, taken from us on February 17, 2019.

To lose you was a bitter wrench,

The pain cut to our core,

We cried until our tears ran out,

And then we cried some more.

Miss you more than words can say.

– Senga, Billy and family.