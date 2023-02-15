Pupils and teachers to enjoy extra day’s holiday

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

School pupils and teachers in Argyll and Bute are to enjoy an extra day’s holiday in May for the coronation of King Charles III.

Councillors are recommended to approve an additional day’s holiday on Monday May 8, two days after His Majesty is due to be crowned.

However, a report has also stated that the council will not designate the bank holiday as a public holiday, so no public holiday enhancements for staff still required to work will apply.

The report is due to go before the council’s policy and resources committee at its meeting on Thursday, February 16.

Executive director Kirsty Flanagan said: “Granting another day’s leave will align with other organisations which will likely be on holiday.

“It will also allow staff and their families to participate in the planned long weekend of commemorative events.

“Note we are not designating this bank holiday a public holiday, so no public holiday enhancements for staff still required to work will apply.

“Employees required to work on this day will receive hours they work paid to them at plain time.

“The additional cost of paying employees to carry out essential work on a public holiday has been estimated at £23,000. This estimate is based on the average number of hours claimed the last time there was a public holiday calculated at plain time.

“It is proposed schools close and that the council awards an additional day’s annual leave for teachers and support staff on Monday, May 8 2023.”

No exams are scheduled by the Scottish Qualifications Authority to take place on the proposed holiday date.