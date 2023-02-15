NFUS president re-elected unopposed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Highland Perthshire farmer Martin Kennedy has been re-elected unchallenged for the position of president of NFU Scotland at the Union.

Mr Kennedy has served as president for the past two years and has been re-elected for a further two-year term.

The maximum term allowed for an individual to hold the role of president under the union’s constitution is four consecutive years.

Three nominations for the two vice-presidential posts were received.

Following a vote by members of NFU Scotland’s Council, Andrew Connon, North Quilquox, Ythanbank, Ellon, Aberdeenshire and Alasdair Macnab, Kildun Farm, Dingwall, Ross-shire were elected.

The unsuccessful candidate was Robin Traquair, Wellington Farm, Millerhill, Dalkeith, Midlothian, who has been Vice-President since 2021.

Mr Connon was elected vice-president in 2021 and Mr Macnab is newly elected to the post.

Mr Kennedy said: “It is an immense privilege to be asked to serve NFU Scotland as president again, a role I have enjoyed immensely over the past two very difficult years where we have had to deal with a myriad of challenges from global to local spectrums.

“I congratulate Andrew and Alasdair and thank Robin sincerely for the hard work and dedication he has shown to Scottish farming and crofting in the past two years.

“It is also worth making specific mention of the huge volume of time he spent on making our 2023 AGM, dinner and conference a roaring success.

“As a new look top team we will remain fully committed to driving forward the work NFU Scotland is doing on behalf of more than 9,200 members across Scotland.”