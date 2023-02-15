New members saddle up for pony club fun

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Last weekend was very busy for Argyll South Pony Club as it held two spring rallies, with 20 youngsters receiving tuition at two different venues.

The Campbeltown rally on Saturday, organised by Mairi Ralston at Dalivaddy Arena, was very busy, with 13 riders learning equestrian skills from instructor Sheila MacCallum and the club welcomed five new members and their ponies to the branch.

With only a day to draw breath, Sheila was coaching again in Mid Argyll on Sunday at Long Walk with three groups of young riders.

Assisting Sheila was new district commissioner Gillian MacVicar, who checked the youngsters’ tack and turnout as well as being the duty first aider.

Argyll South currently has 30 members and a very busy and exciting schedule of events planned for 2023.

The club is always happy to welcome new members and their ponies so check out its Facebook page to keep in touch.