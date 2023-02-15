Mid Argyll teams take home wins in pre-season friendlies

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Inveraray 3

Inveraray recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll in their 11am throw up at Peterson Park.

Fraser Watt, Campbell Watt and Allan MacDonald got the goals.

The result was a winning start for new Inveraray boss Andy Watt and, speaking after the match, he said: “Today was a really good workout for us as we build towards the start of the season.

“Whilst we’re obviously delighted with the win, the most pleasing thing was the effort and attitude shown by all the players.

“There were a number of young players involved today who absolutely showed that they’ll be pushing for a first team place.

“A few players were missing but we will have the majority back for next week’s friendly away to Kyles which will be a really tough test for us but one we’re looking forward to.”

Captain Allan Cameron said on the club’s Facebook page: “Both teams were a little short today but it didn’t take anything away from the quality that ourselves and GMA showed.

“Proud of the boys who stepped up today and worked their socks off. Wishing GMA all the best for the season ahead of them.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll 1 Col Glen 3

Col Glen continued their preseason preparations with a 3-1 win against the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team in their 12.45pm throw up at Peterson Park.

The Glen included new signings Cluanie Fraser from Kingussie and Fergus Reid. There was also a return from Murray McClymont after a year away.

Dan MacDonald, Scott MacVicar and Sandy Paterson gave the visitors a 3-0 advantage before GMA pulled a goal back near the end.

The Col Glen players all wore black armbands as a mark of respect in memory of club legend Davie Edgar who passed away recently.

Strachur-Dunoon 6 Uddingston 4

The heavy overnight rain led to the noon throw up between Strachur-Dunoon and Uddingston being transferred from Strachurmore to the astro pitch at Dunoon Grammar School.

Sam Bulloch scored five times for Strachur-Dunoon with Steven Thomson getting the other in a 6-4 victory.

Tayforth 1 Kilmory 2

With the match between Tayforth and Bute at Peffermill called off earlier in the week due to travel difficulties, Tayforth quickly arranged a friendly with Kilmory who travelled east for a 1pm throw up.

And it was the visiting Kilmory side who ran out narrow 2-1 winners through a goal in each half from Bruce Johnston and Euan Gilmour.

This weekend’s matches

The preseason friendlies continue on Saturday February 18.

Kyles Athletic and Inveraray meet whilst Strachur-Dunoon face the Kyles Athletic second team at the Dunoon Stadium.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup

The first round of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup was drawn on Monday with the following matches:

April 22: North: Strathglass v Kilmallie; Glenurquhart v Fort William; Lochaber v Inverness. South: Bute v Inveraray. Oban Celtic and Aberdour both have a bye into the second round.

The second round will be:

May 27: North: Lovat v Glenurquhart/Fort William; Kinlochshiel v Strathglass/Kilmallie; Skyev Caberfeidh; Lochaber/Inverness v Beauly. South: Oban Camanachd v Aberdour; Glasgow Mid Argyll v Oban Celtic; Kingussie v Newtonmore; Kyles Athletic v Bute/Inveraray.