Island ‘outrage’ at council hub cut: ‘There would be nothing left”

Council offices in Argyll and Bute could move to digital-only receptions under a budget savings option – while customer service points become appointment-only, or even close altogether on Tiree, Jura and Colonsay, in planned budget cuts causing “outrage” on the islands.

“If the savings target is 25 per cent, why is 100 per cent of Jura’s service being threatened?” asked Jura Development Company (JDC). “We cannot overstate what a lynchpin having the service point is.

“On paper, usage may not meet the council’s expectations of ‘Best Value’, but islands rarely score well here. If Argyll and Bute Council – a rural and island council – measure by this stick, soon our remote and rural communities will have nothing at all.”

“They have already had a cut, because it was cut in half five years ago. This is a complete removal of the council presence on the island,” said Dr John Holliday, secretary of Tiree Community Council. “This is a red line for us.”

Convener Phyl Meyer added: “We get that the council is going to have to make savings across all of its budget, but there is nothing to cut here – there is only a complete removal of any meaningful council service. It is not acceptable.”

The proposed cuts to the council’s customer engagement put 13 jobs under scrutiny, and save £318,000, if approved. They go before the policy and resources committee on February 16, before the full council sets the 2023/24 budget on February 23. The council faces a shortfall of £12.2 million in 2023-24, and £54.5 million in 2023-2028.

Closing all customer service points (CSPs) to walk-in customers, and operating as appointment-only, would save £233,454, but mean losing one CSP post each in Oban, Islay, Lochgilphead and Campbeltown.

The closure of part-time CSPs would mean shutting the facility on Tiree (saving £8,093), and withdrawing the funding for Jura and Colonsay Development Companies, which run the service on the council’s behalf (saving £18,745).

The three islands, plus Coll, would also lose four on-island registrars for births, deaths, and marriages, merging with larger districts, saving £4,200.

The report said the 25 per cent cut provides “the minimum viable service”, but risks a “significantly reduced capacity to deal with customer enquiries”, a “reduction in speed and quality”, and “increased customer dissatisfaction, complaints and reputational damage”.

“It is predicated on the continuing optimisation of digital engagement channels that have seen face to face interactions fall to under 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.”

But in a council impact assessment, islanders on Jura, Colonsay and Tiree said the cuts would affect them disproportionately.

Tiree Community Council said: “The withdrawal of this local office will affect the most isolated and vulnerable members of one of the most isolated and vulnerable communities in Argyll and Bute. The digitally excluded – of which there are many on Tiree – will lose out.

“Council should be channelling investment to the most remote and economically fragile communites such as Tiree, where 45 per cent of the housing stock is second homes – not taking it away.”

The council’s island impact assessment said: “The loss of tens of thousands of pounds of direct funding on Colonsay and Jura, and indirect funding through lost salaries at other service points, will have a ripple effect that will be difficult to make up.

“The withdrawal of funding for upkeep of buildings and the staff to keep them open is likely to have an impact on groups.

“Only one building is currently community owned (Tiree), and it is not certain that local funding could sustain the currently council-owned ones.”

Jura Development Company (JDC) said: “Many self employed people and students on Jura use the council’s services at the service point for essential work.” Jura’s CSP is used as an exam base when pupils cannot get to Islay.

Colonsay Community Council highlighted impacts on the library and office space. The change also weakens the finances of Tiree Community Business, which provides office space for the council.

JDC said: “Losing our registrar would have a massive impact on people when they need those services the most.”

Tiree Community Council, in a letter to Argyll and Bute Council, voiced its “deep, deep frustration”, “yet again”, at proposals to close Tiree CSP. “This follows the deep cut in services in 2019, when the island’s CSP opening hours were reduced from 9-5 to 1.30-4.

“Rona Campbell, who runs the CSP, has been in post for 30 years. A native islander, she knows everybody and everything about the island. This is irreplaceable local knowledge. She goes far beyond her formal job description to make sure that those who need help get it.

“When lockdown started, it was Rona who volunteered to organise our community volunteers to deliver food and medicines, and a weekly phone call to isolated islanders.

“Office-based registration for a sizeable community like Tiree is essential. There are no undertakers or refrigeration facilities on Tiree, and summer burials have to take place within 72 hours of death. Anything that slows down registration will make this race against time unmanageable.

“Withdrawal of the service would also weaken the financial position of the Tiree Community Business. Routing digital customer contacts away from the mainland centres of population, where there are many employment possibilities, to offices such as Tiree is exactly what Argyll and Bute Council should be doing.”

At Tiree Community Council on February 8, Dr Holliday said: “The cut that is affecting Tiree is to cut 0.4 of a job in the customer service point in Crossapol, which would save a salary and some rent. And they would hope to save around £8,000, which in the scheme of things is a tiny amount.

“It is hollowing out the council’s presence on the island. Rona is a glue that holds the whole island together.

“It is very difficult to get our voice heard in Argyll and Bute Council chamber. We’re on the edge and we’re a small community, and unless our councillors really shout from the rooftops, we get lost.

“This is a red line for us. It is a very important service to save, and we are going to strain every sinue to try to keep the pressure on. It is very difficult to get individual things taken out of a package, but it’s not impossible.”

Convener Phyl Meyer said: “This isn’t just a cut. This is a complete removal for us. There would be nothing left. It’s not like you can just easily reassign the stuff that is done by this post and this office to someone else, because there is no one else.”