Holyrood hears council money worries

The “extreme pressures” facing council budgets were raised recently by the Argyll and Bute authority at Holyrood.

Kirsty Flanagan, Argyll and Bute Council executive director, gave evidence at a meeting of the Scottish Government’s local government, housing and planning committee.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Flanagan said: “There is a significant element of Scottish Government funding that is ring-fenced, or directed, and can only be spent on specific service areas.

“As costs increase, with no additional funding to pay for the increases, it means there are deeper budget cuts for other services.

“If we spend money on one thing, we don’t have it for something else.

“Local government has been reforming services for many years to deliver savings and we are continuing to do so, but service reform can also increase costs by millions of pounds where we have to invest to reform.”

Giving evidence at committee is the latest step the council has taken to try to secure more funding for local government services.

Councillor Robin Currie, council leader, said: “We all need and use council services.

“You may not always notice them, but they are there somewhere supporting your day-to-day life.

“Councils are in what has been described as the most difficult budget setting context for years.

“We are taking every chance we can to stand up for Argyll and Bute and highlight the need for funding for council services.”

Argyll and Bute Council faces a budget gap of more than £12.2 million in 2023-24 alone, and of more than £54.5 million in 2023-2028.