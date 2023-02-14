Further chance to tour empty Crinan Canal locks

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After a phenomenal response to Scottish Canals’ Crinan Canal lock chamber tours late last year, the canal custodians are this month again inviting members of the public to join them.

The tours offer the chance to explore the heritage, engineering, and wildlife of the historic canal from the unique perspective of the bottom of a lock chamber.

As part of the second year of planned winter works on the waterway, the canal custodians have drained the water from the western end of the canal to carry out a programme of lock gate replacements.

This created a unique opportunity to invite the local communities to a canal tour, with more than 100 visitors joining Scottish Canals’ engineering, heritage, and environment experts over two days in December last year, descending into a dry lock chamber and following in the footsteps of the stonemasons and engineers who built the canal, over 200 years ago.

The current engineering programme will see the Crinan receiving £4.5m investment as part of £12m capital investment across Scotland’s canals for 2022-23.

Scottish Canals Interim Chief Executive Officer Richard Millar said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to set aside a second weekend in our works schedule to run additional tours, and I’d urge anyone who missed out in December to come and join us at the end of this month.

“The work we’re undertaking here offers a fantastic glimpse at the hidden world of the canal – the 18th century design and craftsmanship, as well as the scale of work that now goes into caring for a historic waterway.”

Lock chamber tours are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday February 25-26, running throughout the day, from The Egg Shed interpretation hub in Ardrishaig.

Due to the nature of the tours, spaces are limited and must be pre-booked via Eventbrite: Crinan Canal Lock Chamber Tour Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite