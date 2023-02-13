Shine a light on an unsung teaching hero
The Teaching Awards Trust is calling for nominations for this year’ s categories following the success of Port Ellen Primary School in last year’s awards.
The Unsung Hero award is open for nominations of any member of staff – office, caretakers, lab technicians and teachers – before the deadline of February 24 at www.teachingawards.com
Port Ellen on Islay won Gold in the ‘Primary School of the Year’ category for the links staff have built with other island schools around the world, and their curriculum designed around island life.