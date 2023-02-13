Camanachd Draw held in Inverness

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The draw for the first and second rounds of the Tulloch Holmes Camanachd Cup took place on Monday at Inverness Town House.

These initial rounds have been regionalised, with Glenurqhuart hosting Fort William and Lochaber hosting Inverness in the Northern Section.

In the Southern Section Inveraray travel to Bute in the first round, while Oban Celtic are given a bye.

Camanachd Association President, Steven MacKenzie said: “This year’s final will mark 100 years since the first Camanachd Cup Final in Inverness and after this draw I know there will be real excitement amongst clubs and fans alike.

“There are a lot of exciting ties, none more so than a Badenoch Derby in the second

Round which should provide rich entertainment. With the only other all Premiership

tie being Caberfeidh vs Skye, the National and Area League teams know they will

have to beat Premiership opponents to book their place in the quarter finals.”

Tulloch Homes managing director Sandy Grant said: “These early rounds are where dreams can be sparked – or dashed. It would be good to see a first round winner

reach the tournament’s later stages this year.

“Tulloch Homes are very pleased to again work in close liaison with our friends at

the Camanachd Association and we wish good fortune to all the clubs in first and second round action.”

First Round – Saturday April 22 (Northern Section)

1. Strathglass v Kilmallie

2. Glenurquhart v Fort William

3. Lochaber v Inverness

(Southern Section)

1. Bute v Inveraray

Byes – Aberdour, Oban Celtic.

Second Round – Saturday May 27 (Northern Section)

1. Lovat v Glenurquhart/Fort William

2. Kinlochshiel v Strathglass/Kilmallie

3. Skye v Caberfeidh

4. Lochaber/Inverness v Beauly

(Southern Section)

1. Oban Camanachd v Aberdour

2. Glasgow Mid Argyll v Oban Celtic

3. Kingussie v Newtonmore

4. Kyles Athletic v Bute/Inveraray