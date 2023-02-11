New associate public health director appointed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has appointed public health specialist Alison McGrory associate director of public health.

Originally from Campbeltown, Alison return to the Kintyre town in 2010 when she took up the post of health improvement principal in Argyll and Bute.

Since then she has qualified as a public health specialist with the UKPHR.

Alison said: “I’m really pleased to be taking on this exciting role, I am looking forward to continuing to work with a range of partners across all sectors and local communities to improve health, prevent ill health, and address inequalities across Argyll and Bute.

“I am especially delighted to be doing this in Argyll where the people and our communities mean the world to me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to my predecessor Dr Nicola Schinaia.

“His professional leadership has given our public health team a secure foundation for me to take forward.”

caption: Alison McGrory, the HSCP’s new associate director of public health. NO_AAAlisonMcGrory01