Annual snowdrop festival gets under way

Nothing lifts the spirits quite like a snowdrop and until Saturday March 11 the annual Scottish Snowdrop Festival, organised by Discover Scottish Gardens, will offer many opportunities to wrap up warm, get outside and enjoy the spectacle of thousands of winter’s most iconic blooms carpeting the ground.

Among those gardens taking part in Argyll is Ardkinglas Estate at Cairndow where, on Friday February 17, there will be a chance to stroll among the snowdrops that cover the ground, then take a tour of the house itself, followed by tea and cake. Pre-booking is essential.

Also taking part is Stuckenduff in Shandon on the Rosneath peninsula, which will open its gates on Sunday February 19 between 1pm and 4pm.

This three-and-a-half acre woodland garden overlooking the Gareloch is carpeted with snowdrops in late winter, which grow in dense clumps beneath mature trees turning the ground white.

Dougal Phillip, director of Discover Scottish Gardens, says: “Scotland has the perfect climate for snowdrops and the season begins in the mild south west then ripples northwards as February and March progress until the whole country is covered in these beautiful blooms. Thanks to the Scottish Snowdrop Festival, more people than ever are now visiting gardens to enjoy the spectacle.

“It’s a great opportunity to immerse yourself in nature at a time of year when the days are just starting to lengthen.”

Money raised by ticket sales at many of the gardens will be distributed to charities through Scotland’s Gardens Scheme.

For full details of all openings please visit www.discoverscottishgardens.org