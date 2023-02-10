Quality bowls played for memorial shield

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Bowling Club hosted their Tarbert BC counterparts for the inaugural Neil Ward Memorial Shield competition last Saturday.

Some early nerves from both sides were soon overcome resulting in a fantastic afternoon of bowls.

As the day progressed the standard of bowls played by both teams was amazing with some really close ends.

The final score after much deliberation and checking was 56-54 to Tarbert.

Nannie Ward, Neil’s widow, presented Tarbert BC captain John Wilkieson with the winners’ shield.

Lochjgilphead BC president Colin MacInnes thanked everyone for attending, with special mention to the Ward family, to the club catering volunteers for the preparation and serving of the food, and to all who helped make the day run smoothly.

A club spokesperson said: “It was a brilliant afternoon played in a good spirit.

“There is great camaraderie between the two clubs.

“It was important to recognise Neil’s contribution to the club as a longstanding member.

“He was always at the heart of the club, a good clubman.”