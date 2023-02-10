New head of online content to join Wyvex Media

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Brian Hossack, award-winning editor of daily title the Greenock Telegraph, has been unveiled as the new head of online content at independent publishers Wyvex Media, parent company of The Argyllshire Advertiser.

Announcing the change on LinkedIn, Brian said: “After ten years it is time for a new challenge. I’ve had an amazing time leading one of the most dedicated and committed newsrooms anywhere in this industry. I’m fortunate that there have been many more highs than lows and I would like to think as a team we have represented Inverclyde (and more latterly Largs) to the very best of our abilities.

“I’ll be so sad to leave behind colleagues that I consider friends, but I’m really excited about the opportunity presented to me and what comes next in my career as I take up the role of head of online content with Wyvex Media.”

Alister Bennett, managing director of Wyvex, publishers of five local newspapers, including The Oban Times, Lochaber Times, Campbeltown Courier and Arran Banner, as well as multiple magazine titles, said: “We are delighted that Brian is joining us as we continue to transform our business.

“As a former Newsquest Editor of the Year, Brian’s record speaks for itself. He understands local news and what it means for our communities. His skills, enthusiasm and work ethic have seen him provide outstanding content across all platforms for the communities in which he operates and we are excited to work with him.”

Alister went on to say that Brian’s appointment marked another significant step in transforming Wyvex Media from a mainly print-based business into a more digitally focused publisher, adding: “Our aim is to consolidate and strengthen our position as the major provider of digital content on the west coast of Scotland and to grow the online presence of our magazines, including our flagship title Scottish Field.

“We are investing heavily in both systems and people to ensure we achieve that goal.”

Brian will take up his new post after Easter.