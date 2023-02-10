MKM Building Supplies Bullough Cup Draw is held

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The draw for the Bullough Cup was held on Thursday February 9 at the Oban branch of MKM Building Supplies, with Lochside Rovers hosting Oban Celtic in the first round.

Inveraray will be hosted by Tayforth and Strachur-Dunoon will host Kilmory in the first round of the competition that will pit 12 teams from shinty’s south district against each other.

Branch Director of the cup’s sponsors – MKM Building Supplies – Iain Hunter drew the numbers from a bag, arranging every round of fixtures up until the Semi-Finals.

He was joined by fellow Branch Director, Kenny Drummond; Regional Development Officer (West), Les Kinvig; Communications and Facilities South Director for the Camanachd Association, Roddy McCuish; Councillor Jim Lynch; and David Hamilton from the Camanachd Competitions Committee.

Kenny Drummond said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the tournament again for a second year. Shinty is a big part of the community and MKM are always looking to support it in anyway we can.”

Glasgow Mid-Argyll were last year’s Bullough Cup winners, defeating Kilmory 2-0 at the Sports Field in Taynuilt.

This year’s final will be held on August 26 at the Mossfield Stadium and Les Kinvig identified the Lochside vs Oban Celtic tie as one to look forward to.

Mr Kinvig said: “We are very grateful to the two branch directors here for sponsoring the cup again after the great work they did in helping to raise the prestige of the Bullough Cup in 2022.

We’re looking forward to making it bigger and better this year and there are some very appetising ties throughout the competition, especially Lochside Rovers vs Oban Celtic in the first round.”

He added: “I’m sure Glasgow & Mid Argyll (GMA) will try and retain the trophy, but they will undoubtedly come up against stiff opposition this year. I’m looking forward to final in August, which I’m sure will be a great spectacle for shinty.”

First Round – Saturday April 29

Strachur-Dunoon V Kilmory

Lochside Rovers V Oban Celtic

Uddingston V Kyles Athletic

Tayforth V Inveraray

Second Round – Saturday May 20

Bute V Dunoon-Strachur/Kilmory

Aberdour V Glasgow Mid-Argyll (GMA)

English Shinty Association V Tayforth/Inveraray

Uddingston/Kyles Athletic V Lochside Rovers v Oban Celtic

Semi-Finals – TBC

Aberdour/GMA V Bute/Kilmory/Dunoon-Strachur

Uddingston/Kyles Athletic/Lochside Rovers/Oban Celtic V English Shinty Association/Tayforth/Inveraray

FN_T07_Bullough Cup Draw