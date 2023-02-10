Letters – Friday February 10, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Poppy Appeal’s thanks

I would like to thank all who gave to the Poppy Scotland appeal in Lochgilphead despite the current financial climate.

A recently received card has confirmed that the appeal raised £1,852.05 from the Lochgilphead area across last year, with Poppy Scotland praising the outstanding generosity of the Mid Argyll public, for, in the charity’s words, “providing life-changing support to the armed forces community living in Scotland”.

It is much appreciated.

Going forward, I am looking for someone to take over the annual appeal.

If someone is willing to this, I will help them all that I can.

Betty Rhodick, Lochgilphead

Trans prisoner transfer should be investigated

Nicola Sturgeon has been shamed into temporarily banning violent transgender prisoners from serving time in women’s prisons.

After huge pressure from the justifiably angry and concerned public, the Scottish Government has finally put a pause on transgender prisoners with any history of violence against women from being sent to a women’s prison until the Scottish Prison Service’s review of trans prisoner guidance is complete.

Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee must investigate how a double rapist ended up in a women’s prison in the first place and how the transfer of another violent prisoner to such a prison was approved.

No rapist or dangerous male-bodied inmate should be in a women’s prison and the long overdue SPS policy review must now be completed as a matter of urgency.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward

House-building low

The number of new homes being completed across Argyll and Bute fell to the second lowest level in a quarter of a century, new figures have shown.

An official report on housebuilding revealed just 132 new homes were finished in 2021/22, one of the lowest rates in the country, with only local authorities in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles recording fewer completions.

Only the 103 houses built in 2015-16 was lower since 1996-97, and the numbers have regularly been double what they were last year.

The statistics were recorded in the Scottish Government’s latest report on housebuilding across Scotland.

Low levels of housebuilding across the country was an issue the Scottish Government had to get to grips with.

It is disappointing to see this drop in newly-completed homes, and it will only make access to affordable housing more challenging.

It is up to the Scottish Government to create an environment where safe, efficient new homes can be built for the good of communities and the wider economy.

Argyll and Bute is not alone in facing issues when it comes to availability of affordable housing for people in all kinds of different circumstances.

But a drop of this nature in terms of completions, which is the second lowest in a quarter of century, is clearly concerning and the issues surrounding it must be addressed.

Donald Cameron MSP, Highlands and Islands