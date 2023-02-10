Leader – Friday February 10, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Forestry charges?

This week’s front page story covers the proposed plan by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) to introduce car parking charges at forestry sites for visiting leisure traffic.

It is unclear what the actual purpose of the charges would be, and how enforceable the policy would be with so many unmonitored, and by their very nature, remote sites.

There is an air of futility to the policy.

Although some forestry car parks already have charges, what is for sure is that it would be a national conversation and not just a Mid Argyll one if they are expanded extensively.

Important work

Sometimes the most important work in the community goes unheralded.

This is the case with Tarbert Nursing Aid, which for almost 70 years has been helping the village surgery access equipment which, for the size of the facility, would be otherwise out of its reach.

With greater public knowledge of this cause, working amongst North Kintyre people, for North Kintyre people, it will surely go from strength to strength again and continue its core mission of providing medical equipment and assistance otherwise unavailable through the National Health Service.

It will already have worked so many secret wonders that few people outwith the surgery walls will ever know about it.