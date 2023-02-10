Five-stone slimmer’s “support and encouragement”

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

One Mid Argyll slimmer has told how she lost five stone after ditching fad diets and making real-world changes to her daily regimen.

Alison Murphy, a target member at Slimming World in Lochgilphead, now wants to inspire others who might want to lose weight and feel better about themselves – but don’t know how.

Alison, a member of the Slimming World group run by fellow Lochgilphead resident Miriam Tarn, said: “I don’t think I really appreciated how much my five-stone weight loss actually was in reality until I returned from my retirement holiday in September 2022.

“I had reached my target milestone just before going off to Lake Garda.

“Lifting my suitcase up onto the bed to unpack it I remembered seeing it weighed in at the airport at two-and-a-half stone.

“The penny then dropped – I’d been carrying an additional two suitcases worth of weight!

“It was no wonder I felt so much fitter, healthier and happier after losing the extra baggage.”

Alison explained what made her decide to join Lochgilphead Slimming World.

She continued: “After trying to lose weight unsuccessfully on my own, I finally decided at the end of 2021 I needed to get serious about losing weight for the benefit of my health.

“Newly retired, after 40 years in the NHS, I had piled extra weight on over my first experience of lockdown.

“I was already what my clinical colleagues would have said is clinically obese.

“I have cerebral palsy which affects my mobility and I noticed the adverse impact that the additional weight was having on my mobility.

“I worried that it would also affect my independence, something that is very important to me, so I knew I really had to do something about it.

“Having tried before to lose weight on my own, then never really stuck to a plan, I realised I needed something different.

“Joining Slimming World with Miriam made me accountable to others and I was ready to make it a lifestyle change.”

“I was amazed at the idea of food-optimising; a liberating plan where you never go hungry – how could it be so straightforward?

“I got the hang of things fairly quickly and made the most of the free food list, where you can eat to your own appetite and there is no need to count calories, with the help of the Slimming World app, which is a game changer too!

“I really enjoyed experimenting with new foods and flavours and the best part was, I wasn’t dieting, I was following a healthy eating plan which is so adaptable to suit all dietary requirements.

“Through Slimming World I’ve learned how to shop, cook and eat in a way I can still enjoy the things I love while maintaining my new healthy weight.”

Slimming world consultant Miriam, says: “Alison has truly embraced her new lifestyle following the generous food optimising plan, and is looking fantastic having made some small realistic changes which have added up to massive results.

“Alison is an inspiration to everyone and proves that losing weight can be done at any age with the right support network around.”

Alison added: “Everyone who comes to Slimming World group has their own story, but we’ve all made the choice to do something about our weight, so we’re all in the same boat supporting each other with encouragement, and plenty hints and tips too – with Miriam the biggest cheerleader of them all!”