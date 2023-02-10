Announcements – 10th February, 2023

DEATHS

BROWN – On January 29, 2023, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, Catherine Anne Brown, née McKinnon, wife of the late Hugh Brown of Luing and Carse, daughter of the late Angus and Annie McKinnon of Tayinloan, devoted sister to Kenina and late brother Calum and Christine, adored aunt of Karen, Gillian, Claire and great-aunt to Robbie, Jamie and little Angus. Much loved by all her family and all who knew her. Funeral service at Kilcalmonell Parish Church, on Friday, February 17, at 12noon, followed by interment at Clachan Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Red Cross. “Until the day breaks and the shadows flee away”.

CREGEEN – Lily, (Duns). With deep sorrow we announce the loss of our dear mother Lily Cregeen, formerly of Kintyre, who passed away peacefully at home in Duns, Berwickshire on February 3, 2023 after a short illness. She was predeceased by her beloved late husband, Eric. Over her ninety-three full years of life, she has been very dear to many people. A warm invitation from the family is extended to all those who are able to join them for a service at Fogo Kirk on Monday, February 20 at 2pm, no attendance at the crematorium thereafter. Donations in lieu of flowers please to M.S Society UK and/or M.N.D Association.

MAGUIRE – Thomas (Tom) Maguire, formerly of Millknowe, died on January 17, 2023 in his 79th year after a long illness. His wife, Jean, his daughters, Marie, Teresa and Katriona and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with his sisters and brothers were deprived of Tom for many years as a result of that illness. He was greatly missed and will continue to be so.

SMILEY – At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, with his family by his side, on January 30, 2023, Kurt Jacob Smiley, aged 12 years, 12 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, dearly beloved son of Tom and Johanna, much loved brother of Kahlan and a loving grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Kurt’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Town Hall, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Town Hall at 1.30 p.m. travelling down Main Street and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the Town Hall and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Kurt along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Schiehallion Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow.

WILSON – On January 30, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, with her family by her side, Maureen Elizabeth Wilson, née Muir, late of Cook’s Booksellars, in her 87th year, beloved daughter of the late Tom and Bunty Muir and wife of the late Arthur Wilson, former inspector of Strathclyde and Glasgow Police, much loved mother to Elizabeth, mother-in-law to John, sister and sister-in-law to Margaret and Graham, auntie to Alison, Mags, Lyn and Tony, granny to Finlay, Abby, Bethan and Briedi and a good and loyal cousin and friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Kilcalmonell Parish Church, Clachan, on Thursday, February 16, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Clachan Cemetery, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Police Scotland Benevolent Fund and Dementia Scotland.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BROWN – Following a beautifully touching and very fitting service conducted by Marion McDonald, reflecting a life lived just as he wanted it, and with music dear to him played by organist David McEwan, Niall was laid to rest in Kilkerran Cemetery. As a family we would like to thank TA Blair for their services which were delivered with humanity, sensitivity and, at times, much needed humour. Thank you also to Campbeltown Bowling Club and to Argyll Bakeries for a lovely afternoon tea. A special thank you to all staff at the Golden Jubilee Hospital for the outstanding care shown not only to Niall, but to us all as a family. Finally, heartfelt thanks to all who sent cards, flowers, gifts, messages, the Dalintober School community for their support and all who joined with us to say goodbye to Niall, be it at the Church, standing out, via the livestream or just in their thoughts. The comfort this brought us will be remembered forever. The retiral collection raised the sum of £1847.44 in aid of the Mairi Semple Fund.

FLETCHER – Christine and Morag would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, support and tributes received following the loss of their much loved Dad (Hugh). A special thanks to the care staff at Ardfenaig for the great care and many laughs they had with Dad and to the community nursing team, local pharmacy and care at home staff for their care and support over the years. Also to relatives and friends and many others who supported and looked out for Dad including Mid Argyll hospital and GP Practice, Dochas Place neighbours, MS Centre, Cafe 35 etc. Thank you to Rev. David Carruthers for the very fitting, personal and uplifting service. Also to Red Star players (past and present) and to Dougie Moore for their help and touching tributes to Dad and the many, many messages of support. Thanks to Morna for the lovely flowers and to the Stag Hotel for the excellent purvey. And finally our most grateful thanks to Fiona and Roddy at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their care, help and support with all the funeral arrangements – we can’t thank you enough. Thank you to everyone for their kind donations, £420 was donated to Ardfenaig Comfort fund.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACCORQUODALE – In loving memory of Angus, who died on February 7, 2022 much loved by his wife Sheena and family Neil, Fraser and Elaine also Pappy to Isla Grace.

MACLULLICH – Annette, died February 9, 2021.

Remembering with love and happy memories.

– Your loving son Alasdair.