Tanker driver loses job

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A 62-year-old tanker driver lost his job because of a bad decision about when to overtake.

James John Baird, of 9 Steps Road, Irvine, admitted dangerous driving on the A83 at Clachan when he overtook a slow-moving tractor on the approach to a bend when he did not have a view of the road ahead.

The tanker went into the opposing lane, into the path of an oncoming vehicle and its driver was forced to take evasive action.

Procurator fiscal depute Kavin Ryan-Hulme showed dash-cam footage from a police vehicle that was further back in the line of traffic following the tractor which showed the incident.

Baird’s defence agent, John B McGeechan, said at the February sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court that Baird believed he had enough of a clear view when he pulled out to complete the manoeuvre.

“It was a momentary bad decision,” Mr McGeechan said, adding that his client had lost his job.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes disqualified Baird from driving for 12 months and ordered him to take the extended driving test before he could reapply for his licence and fined him £350.

The sheriff told him: “It gives the court no pleasure to see you here and the consequences for your life.”