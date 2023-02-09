Police files, February 10 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Antisocial behaviour

At 9.20pm on Friday February 3, at the helipad, Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead Police Officers on patrol identified litter discarded as being from a teenager they had interacted with previously in the night. A 17-year-old male was located nearby and admitted the littering to officers. He was issued with a recorded police warning.

Protection of livestock

A sheep was attacked by a brown lurcher type dog at 4pm in Achnabrek Forest Road, Achnabrek on Thursday February 2. As a result of injuries the sheep had to be put down. The dog was with an unidentified woman, believed to be driving a silver car (potentially a VW). Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quoting reference LB00160223.

Possession of cannabis

Police officers on patrol at the Old Hospital, Lochgilphead, located a group of five people around a car at 8.15pm on Friday February 3 with the area smelling strongly of cannabis. All five were detained for searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act, with cannabis allegedly being located in the vehicle that could be attributed to two of those present.