Here We Are in a good place

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Cairndow-based community development group Here We Are (HWA) has been buoyed by a strong annual performance, according to its annual report.

There was the exciting news, too, that the initiative, based just off the A83 in the village on the shore of Loch Fyne, plans to disburse twice-yearly grants of £5,000 through a newly-created Community Fund, on an initial trial basis.

The report released late last month reads: “The idea for a community fund was proposed by our chairperson John MacDonald.

“It has taken two years to establish the financial viability and time has been spent discussing how it might be set up.

“Our proposal is that its first year will be a trial to see how it goes.

“We anticipate being able to give grants amounting to £5,000 for this year, and probably for ensuing years, depending how it works out.

“Though applications do not have to be from a constituted body, they will have to be considered to be of community benefit.

“This would include applications for assistance with education and

apprenticeships.

“Funds will be granted twice a year, June 30 and December 31. Applications will need to be submitted before June 1 and before December 1.”

A particular source of pride has been Come On In, an initiative that has seen volunteers from Cairndow and the surrounding area train to carry out essential home care for the elderly and vulnerable in their community, to give full-time carers, often family members, some respite.

The report said: “We have quite a large proportion of elderly people, some being cared for by their elderly partner and some living on their own.

“People are struggling without support and suffer from loneliness – highlighted during the pandemic when HWA carried out a survey.

“It is good for our project to start making a difference.”

However, there was a note of sadness around the closure of the HWA-run post office, which was reported by the Advertiser in the autumn last year.

HWA said: “Staff felt overwhelmed with the amount of cash being passed over the counter, only to have to send it all out again.

“It was felt by all the staff that running the post office was not viable and was a drain

on our resources, so, sadly, it was decided to close it down in October.”

Reporting on the Merk Hydro project which HWA has a part stake in, the authors said: “The Merk has now been in operation for seven years and has been very successful.

“During the past year, Merk Hydro generated 4.3 gigawatts compared to 3.2 gigawatts (during the same period) in 2020-21.

“Between September 2021 and August 2022 there were several months of extremely wet weather, giving us high production.

“There have been no major problems or repairs during the year apart from normal maintenance.

“We are grateful to Roy Foster and Martin Foster for their constant work and attention, making sure the Merk Hydro runs efficiently and smoothly.”

The annual report authors closed by saying: “We are looking forward to the year ahead and are optimistic that our excellent track record will continue.

“Our thanks go to John Smart and Alastair Fraser for their commitment and hard work and also gratitude goes to John MacDonald for his continuing help.”