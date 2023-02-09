Campaign launched to help boost vacant Argyll and Bute social care workforce

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A marketing campaign with the aim of supporting the recruitment of more Argyll and Bute adult social care workers was launched last week.

The ‘There is more to care than caring’ campaign aims to help address the high level of vacancies in the sector.

It is raising awareness of career opportunities available in adult social care and is encouraging more people to apply for these.

The £500,000 campaign involves radio, outdoor and digital advertising, which highlights the important work done by adult social care workers.

It is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to attract more people to work in the occupation, retaining existing staff and raising its status as a profession.

This builds on a pay uplift for all adult social care staff which guarantees them a minimum salary of £10.90 per hour from this April.

On Tuesday January 31 the SNP’s Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart MSP visited Leuchie House in North Berwick to see the work it does in supporting people affected by stroke, multiple sclerosis and neurological conditions.

Mr Stewart said: “Working in adult social care can be challenging, but offers the opportunity to have a hugely positive impact on people’s lives on a daily basis.

“We are increasing pay, improving terms and conditions in the sector, and developing clear career pathways for the workforce, ahead of the introduction of the National Care Service.”

This will lead to more rewarding roles for the existing adult social care workforce, and for new entrants to the profession.

He added: “This campaign highlights that while relevant experience can help, it is core interpersonal skills such as communication, compassion, empathy and respect that are most highly valued. If these are skills you possess then adult social care could be the career for you.”