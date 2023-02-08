Non-harassment order issued
A 47-year-old Islay man is now the subject of a five-year non-harassment order concerning his former partner.
He had previously admitted abusive behaviour towards her by repeatedly contacting her and uttering threats and abusive remarks by telephone, voice mail and texts.
The incidents happened during July and August last year and the man is not named to protect the identity of his victim.
Sheriff Patrick Hughes had called for reports before sentencing and, at the February sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court, he placed the man on a community payback order for 15 months and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work as well as issuing the non harassment order.
“I apologise for my behaviour,” the man told the sheriff.