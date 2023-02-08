New season Mowi National Division fixtures

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Recently appointed Inveraray manager Andy Watt will be supported this season by coaches Ross Anderson, John Montgomery and John Smylie.

Their reign starts at the Winterton against Lochaber before successive away matches: visiting Kilmallie and then Strathglass. Inveraray do not have an end of the month fixture.

Newly promoted Col Glen’s inaugural season in the National Division starts at home against Oban Celtic. Next up is a hike north to Glenurquhart before a home match against Lochaber.

Col Glen end the month without a fixture.

Oban Celtic host Strathglass the second week and are at home again a week later, this time against Glenurquhart and they do not have a fixture at the end of the month.

Fort William’s bid for an immediate return to the Premiership under new co-managers Neil Robertson and Alan Knox begins against Glenurquhart at An Aird but they are without a fixture the Saturday after as they have their designated ‘Free Saturday’.

The Fort return to action with a derby against Kilmallie at An Aird and they are home again seven days later when Skye visit in the MacTavish Cup.

The new shinty season starts on Saturday March 4.