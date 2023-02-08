Jail for chef who threatened and assaulted staff, customers and police

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A chef who only had been working at the Galley of Lorne for two weeks has been sentenced to 42 months in jail following a fracas at the pub.

The sentence was backdated to March 21 last year because William McCondochie has been on remand since then; the incidents took place on March 18 and 19 last year at the well-known establishment in Ardfern.

McCondochie admitted shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence at a fellow member of staff and throwing items and causing damage; assaulting a customer by striking him repeatedly on the head with a pole and bar stool all to his injury and repeatedly striking another customer on the head with a pole to his injury and impairment.

Procurator fiscal Kavin Ryan-Hulme said the incident happened after McCondochie had been drinking and the two customers had been attempting to diffuse the situation.

The police were called.

“He had threatened to kill the woman’s son and others approached and tried to calm him down. A fight ensued,” said the fiscal.

The 45-year-old chef also admitted shouting, swearing and uttering homophobic and racial remarks and threatening to spit on police officers at the Galley of Lorne, Mid Argyll Community Hospital and whilst being taken by police cell van to Helensburgh.

“One of his victims was concussed and lost a tooth,” said the fiscal, adding that the police had to place a spit hood on the handcuffed McCondochie, who also admitted assaulting one of the officers by kicking him on the leg.

McCondochie’s defence agent, John B McGeechan, said: “He has a lengthy record; there is no getting away from it.”

He said that after a promising start working relationships deteriorated, there was ‘some degree of tension’ at the establishment and McCondochie had handed in his notice prior to the incident.

His client had been drinking and he claimed that both of the men he attacked were also intoxicated.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes called the chef’s actions ‘deplorable’ as he handed down the sentence to McCondachie, whose address was given in court as ‘prisoner, HMP Greenock’.