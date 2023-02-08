Fish farm appeals against ‘flawed’ rejection

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A firm that had its plans to build a ‘transformational’ fish farm on Loch Long rejected, and now hopes to build one on Loch Linnhe, is appealing against the ruling, saying it was “based on fear and a lack of knowledge”.

Loch Long Salmon (LLS) applied to Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park to build Scotland’s first semi-closed fish farm at Loch Long near Beinn Reithe. It would comprise four circular pens, 50m in diameter, and employ 12 people.

LLS explained: “From the surface, a semi-closed containment site looks like a traditional salmon farm, but underneath the water, the net is surrounded by an impermeable membrane, with water drawn up and circulated from deeper in the loch.

“This removes the threat of sea lice and attacks by seals, meaning it won’t ever use sea lice treatments or acoustic devices that can harm dolphins or other cetaceans. Hundreds of cycles of this technology in other countries have proven these facts, as well as showing no escapes.”

The plan attracted 192 objections and 67 supporters. It was recommended for refusal by a park authority planning officer, and board members agreed 10 votes to one at a meeting in Arrochar’s Three Villages Hall in October.

Convenor James Stuart said in the ruling: “A nationally important landscape is not the appropriate location to host development of such an industrial scale and where the risk of an escape of farmed fish could impact on designated water courses.

“The semi-closed containment systems proposed – whilst noted as a substantial step forward for the industry – have not yet been trialled in Scotland and there is not a sound body of evidence on which to base decision making.”

LLS have now submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA).

Stewart Hawthorn, LLS managing director, said: “We believe the National Park’s decision to prevent this proven, transformative technology being brought to Scotland for the first time was based on fear and a lack of knowledge and understanding.

“The National Park has no experience of handling this kind of application and, rather than listening to experts such as NatureScot, SEPA and Forestry & Land Scotland, who all said the project could go ahead, they based their view on a misunderstanding that our plans were the same as existing open net salmon farms. This is fundamentally flawed.

“We carefully sited and designed the farm with the full collaboration of the park’s planning team and, as a result, the farm can’t even be seen from more than 99 per cent of the park.

“Officers also used concerns regarding theoretical impacts on a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) more than 55km away from the development in justifying the decision to refuse the application. This was contrary to the expert advice from NatureScot who confirmed the project could safely proceed.”

A local group which successfully campaigned against the plan, AFFtheClyde, has hit back at the claims. More on this later.

In December, Loch Long Salmon submitted a scoping request for a semi-closed fish farm on Loch Linnhe, asking Argyll and Bute Council what information should be included in an environment impact assessment for a planning application.

The site at Lurignish, between Shuna Island and Eilean Balnagowan, consists of a marine fish farm – up to eight 50m semi-closed pens plus pontoon – and a shorebase.