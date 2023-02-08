Deadline for school age payment approaches

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Scottish Government is urging parents and guardians to check whether they should apply for Best Start Grant School Payment.

The payment applies for children born between March 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018 who have parents that receive qualifying benefits or tax credits.

Applications for the one-off payment of £267.65 per child have to be submitted by midnight on February 28.

The payment can be used to fund books, bags, clothes and equipment to be used at school.

Parents and guardians who get Scottish Child Payment will automatically receive School Age Payment when their child within the School Age Payment window of June 1 to February 28 if their child is eligible.

There are some people who don’t qualify for Scottish Child Payment that could be eligible for School Age Payment, including those who receive housing benefit.

There may also be others who choose not to apply for Scottish Child Payment who can still apply for School Age Payment.

There are also parents and guardians who opted out of automatic payments so they could have more control around when they receive this money and all of these people are being urged to check if they could be due School Age Payment.

Statistics last week revealed that more than £105.8 million has been paid by Social Security Scotland in the Best Start group of payments – which also includes Pregnancy and Baby Payment and Early Learning Payment.

Social Security minister Ben Macpherson MSP said: “If you have a child in the family aged five, or who turns five this month, then you could be eligible for School Age Payment. We are making it easier than ever to apply but we still ask people to check and make sure they know what they are entitled to.

“The Best Start Grant payments, which include School Age Payment, were the first three of our five family payments to be introduced. To date we’ve provided more than £100 million across these three payments. Making these payments automatic, where we have the information to do so, will enable us to get this money to families at key stages in their child’s development and when they may face additional costs.”