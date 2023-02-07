Church guild’s monthly meetings
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Strachur and Strathlachlan District Parish Church Guild welcomed visitors from the local history society to its January meeting.
Karen Baird, learning officer at Auchindrain Museum, brought the guild up to date with everything that is happening at the township, ably assisted by Alison Hay.
The guild’s Anne Fiddes said: “Although many of us were very familiar with Auchindrain, there was something new for all of us and their visit was much appreciated by all.
“Our February meeting is on Monday February 13, at 2pm in the New Hall, when we will welcome a speaker from the Leprosy Mission.
“Everyone will be welcome.”