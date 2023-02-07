Celtic Society draw throws up a Mid Argyll derby

Inveraray will host Col-Glen in the quarter finals of the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup 2023.

Inveraray will welcome newly-promoted Col-Glen at the quarter-final stage of the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup.

Holders Glasgow Mid Argyll will host new entrants to the competition Ardnamurchan while Bute host Kyles Athletic and a local derby in north Argyll sees Oban Celtic take on Oban Camanachd.
Quarter finals –
Saturday April 15
Bute v Kyles Athletic
Inveraray v Col Glen
Oban Celtic v Oban Camanachd
Glasgow Mid Argyll v Ardnamurchan
Semi finals –
Saturday May 13
Inveraray / Col Glen v Oban Celtic / Oban Camanachd
Bute / Kyles Athletic v Glasgow Mid Argyll / Ardnamurchan
The Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup Final takes place on Saturday June 24.