Lottery funding fuels Gigha Trust voucher scheme

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust (IGHT) will purchase and distribute food and fuel vouchers to those most in need the community thanks to £11,340 of National Lottery funding.

The vouchers, which will be purchased from the island’s shop to support households experiencing financial hardship, will be available on a monthly basis for up to six months.

The IGHT is one of 73 community groups and projects across Scotland providing vital cost of living support to share in more than £1.5 million from the latest round of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

“We are delighted to have secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to support our island community during these challenging times,” said IGHT chairman Ian Wilson.

“The island of Gigha is community owned, therefore supporting its 170 residents is at the core of the purpose of the trust.

“This funding will allow us to give direct support to those in our community who are most in need.

“We are very grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for making this possible.”

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland chairperson of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It is great to see this latest round of National Lottery funding being distributed to groups with such strong connections within their local communities, enabling them to make a real difference across Scotland.

“Everyone is well aware of the impact of the rising cost of living, so it’s more important than ever that communities are actively coming together to support each other.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that they help support this vital work.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk