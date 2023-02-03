Winter wonderland for boat club

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Craignish Boat Club’s skiff took to calm winter waters in superb conditions for a series of rows on Sunday January 15.

A club spokesperson said: “The club took on some timed runs to the Black Rock, with the current record now standing at 18 minutes and 14 seconds – which feels as if it will be hard to beat – although we are told there is definite room for improvement.

“Not all our rowing is focused on speed – we’re also keen to just be out there.

“There is often a curious seal remarking on our rowing technique – and it’s a lovely way to spend time outdoors.”

The hardy rowers took to the water in superb winter conditions. NO_AA05boatclub01

A welcome party back at the pier for the Craignish rowers. NO_AA05boatclub02