Winter wonderland for boat club
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Craignish Boat Club’s skiff took to calm winter waters in superb conditions for a series of rows on Sunday January 15.
A club spokesperson said: “The club took on some timed runs to the Black Rock, with the current record now standing at 18 minutes and 14 seconds – which feels as if it will be hard to beat – although we are told there is definite room for improvement.
“Not all our rowing is focused on speed – we’re also keen to just be out there.
“There is often a curious seal remarking on our rowing technique – and it’s a lovely way to spend time outdoors.”
The hardy rowers took to the water in superb winter conditions. NO_AA05boatclub01
A welcome party back at the pier for the Craignish rowers. NO_AA05boatclub02