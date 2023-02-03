Tom a festive hamper winner
Lochgilphead Primary PTA and Parent Council held a Christmas Hamper Raffle plus other prizes.
All the items were donated by businesses in the town.
A PTA spokesperson said: “Thanks to all the shops and businesses who donated.
“The raffle raised £230 breaking last year’s record.
“We have many projects we are working on at the moment for the school.
“With the funds raised, we can now purchase a defibrillator for the primary school.
“Our Christmas hamper winner of 2022 was Tom McMillan in P4.
“Other winners were Mary Bruce, Christina Sinclair, Agnes Cowden and Thomas Running.
“Any enquiries about Lochgilphead Primary PTA & PC can be sent to lochgilpheadprimarypc@outlook.com”
Tom McMillan, P4 at Lochgilphead Primary, won the PTA’s Christmas hamper. NO_AA05ptahamper02