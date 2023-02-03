Thought for the Week, February 3 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

When we think of the Bible, we probably think of the Old and New

Testaments, but there is a third part to the Bible too.

It is called the Apocrypha.

It is not read as often as the Old and New Testaments, but it is there nevertheless and it contains much valuable advice and insight.

The recent spell of cold weather with snow, ice and frost reminded me of one of the great passages in the Apocrypha called, in its Latin name, Benedicite omnia opera Domini or, in English, All ye works of the Lord, bless ye the Lord.

Sometimes also known as A Song of Creation, its text embraces big weather events such as showers, dew, wind, frost, ice and lightning.

These, along with the whole of creation, are all seen as being worthy of saying a blessing over.

A passage similar to these sentiments can be found in Psalm 148, which at verse 8 mentions fire and hail, snow and vapours, wind and storm fulfilling God’s word.

From earliest times, people in all parts of the world have held in awe the power and miracles of nature.

Let’s just mention the miracle of how a snow shower can turn a green field white or how

frost can turn pliable ground into a rock-hard surface. Nature has so many surprises.

We can bring these thoughts up to date, however, in the words of a well- known hymn – All things bright and beautiful.

There we have a lovely picture of things in the natural world coming together to reflect what many believe describes the greatness of God.

It is a beautiful picture and as the poet Keats said: “A thing of beauty is a joy forever”.

David O McEwan, St Kiaran’s Scottish Episcopal Church, Campbeltown.