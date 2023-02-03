Tarbert’s Craig on award shortlist

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An aqualculture ace from Tarbert has been recognised for his hard work after being shortlisted for an industry award.

Craig Johnstone, 28, has been short-listed for Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills – the ALBAS – which will take place on Thursday March 9 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Dunblane Hydro.

Craig has been doing a technical apprenticeship in aquaculture through UHI Shetland, while working as a site manager for Brakkafrost Scotland.

He said: “Coming from Tarbert and having family involved in aquaculture, it was

natural for me to follow in their footsteps.

“I love the community culture of the industry and there is so much to learn.

“My apprenticeship has taught me to reach for my goals and helped me overcome all the challenges that have come my way.”

Liz Barron-Majerik, director of Lantra Scotland, said: “We are all proud of the role the ALBAS play in highlighting the achievements of new entrants and career changers in our sector and in showing people the benefits of skills development and partnership working.

“Well done to everyone who has been nominated.”